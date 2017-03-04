menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tommy Page, 1970-2017

Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 4:19 p.m.
By The Village Voice
Tommy Page during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards last year.
Tommy Page during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards last year.
Isaac Brekken/BBMA2016/Getty Images
A A

We at The Village Voice were deeply saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page.

Tommy recently joined the Voice as vice president of music partnerships, but had previously served as the publisher of Billboard, and later, worked at Pandora and Cumulus. Before that, Tommy enjoyed a long — and in many ways, remarkable — career in the music industry, first as a singer, with the number one hit, "I'll Be Your Everything" to his credit, and then as a songwriter and record executive, as he helped guide the careers of other artists, including Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, and Green Day. Through it all, Tommy continued to make music and perform.

Our thoughts are with his partner, their three children, and the rest of his family and close circle of friends. Tommy will be missed.

The Village Voice

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >