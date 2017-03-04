Tommy Page, 1970-2017

Tommy Page during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards last year. Isaac Brekken/BBMA2016/Getty Images

We at The Village Voice were deeply saddened to learn this morning of the death of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page.

Tommy recently joined the Voice as vice president of music partnerships, but had previously served as the publisher of Billboard, and later, worked at Pandora and Cumulus. Before that, Tommy enjoyed a long — and in many ways, remarkable — career in the music industry, first as a singer, with the number one hit, "I'll Be Your Everything" to his credit, and then as a songwriter and record executive, as he helped guide the careers of other artists, including Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, and Green Day. Through it all, Tommy continued to make music and perform.

Our thoughts are with his partner, their three children, and the rest of his family and close circle of friends. Tommy will be missed.

