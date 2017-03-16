Trump's America: Goodbye Arts, Humanities, Legal Counsel For The Poor; Hello Chemical Explosions

EXPAND Sesame Street, the long-running children's show on public television, which is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which Donald Trump intends to defund. pbs.org

President Donald Trump released a preliminary sketch of his budget priorities – the so-called “skinny budget” – this morning. Trump's budget priorities appear to include the outright elimination of a number of government agencies, including cultural organizations like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which, with a budget of less than half a billion dollars, or approximately $1.35 per citizen, helps underwrite National Public Radio, public television, and much of the programming that appears on both.

In a statement, PBS CEO Paula Kerger pointed out that support for public broadcasting is bipartisan.

"Rasmussen shows that just 21% of Americans – and only 32% of Republicans – favor ending public broadcasting support," Kerger said. "In the PBS Hart Research-American Viewpoint poll, 83% of voters – including 70% of those who voted for President Trump – say they want Congress to find savings elsewhere."

Trump would also eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, which between them have a budget of about $300 million and fund artists, writers, museums, exhibitions, award-winning books, films, and research projects; and the Institute for Library and Museum Sciences, the primary source of federal support for public libraries and museums, with a budget of $228 million.

“Eliminating the N.E.A. would have a significant impact on the City, disrupting funding for hundreds of cultural organizations and jeopardizing programs for the millions of New Yorkers they serve," New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said in a statement. "Organizations supported by the N.E.A. have an outsized impact on the city, delivering arts programming and education in scores of neighborhoods, spurring creativity and critical thinking, and providing thousands of jobs to local residents.”

Gutting this cultural funding is expected to be devastating to American arts and culture, but there are plenty of other agencies slated for elimination:



The Legal Services Corporation, established by Richard Nixon, which, with a $37 million budget, pays for people who can’t afford the legal representation they’re entitled to by the constitution to pay for lawyers.

The Interagency Council on Homelessness, which has 20 employees and a $3.5 million budget, which is tasked with coordinating government agencies’ efforts to end homelessness. We’re never going to Make America Great Again if we let ourselves get distracted by trying to put a roof over people’s heads.

The Chemical Safety Board, charged with investigating and preventing thinks like the Deepwater Horizon spill or the deadly West Fertilizer Plant explosion.

Regional development programs for lifting chronically depressed parts of America out of poverty, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission ($95 million budget) and the Delta Regional Authority ($28 million budget).

The United State Institute of Peace

It's worth remembering that today's document is only a vague sketch — even more vague than similar documents from other administrations — and that the survival or elimination of these programs will ultimately depend on the actions of Congress. Nonetheless, the document gives a sense of President Trump's priorities, which do not appear to include the right to counsel, freedom from chemical explosions, an end to homelessness, or government support for the arts.

