menu

Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Presidential Debate

Rightbloggers Finally Go Off Birtherism — Once Trump Blames It on Hillary


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Presidential Debate

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 12:45 p.m.
By Village Voice staff
Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Presidential Debate
Getty Images
A A

Tonight's 90-minute presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has been compared to The Super Bowl, and Wrestlemania. The debate's host, Hofstra University on Long Island, is reportedly selling seats with Wi-Fi to journalists for $325 apiece. In this spirit of crass gamesmanship, we have reduced this vital contest in the most important election of our time to 25 spaces on a BINGO board.

Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Presidential Debate

Related Stories

Feel free to play along: the prize for "winning" is shame.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >