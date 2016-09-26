Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Presidential Debate

Getty Images

Tonight's 90-minute presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has been compared to The Super Bowl, and Wrestlemania. The debate's host, Hofstra University on Long Island, is reportedly selling seats with Wi-Fi to journalists for $325 apiece. In this spirit of crass gamesmanship, we have reduced this vital contest in the most important election of our time to 25 spaces on a BINGO board.

Feel free to play along: the prize for "winning" is shame.

