BEHOLD: The 10th Annual Village Voice Choice Eats Event

courtesy Daniel Krieger

Tickets are on sale at noon today for the Village Voice’s 10th Annual Choice Eats Event, which will take place on Friday, May 19, at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 West 18th Street).

More than 50 restaurants are participating, but here's a smattering: Añejo, Ample Hills Creamery, Awadh, The Gander, Harlem Shake, Rebelle, Samesa and Soho Tiffin Junction, with more to be announced.

The $135 Choice Eats VIP ticket includes:



Entry one hour earlier than general admission ticket holders



Access to the VIP Lounge’s private bar, snacks and bathrooms



A VIP gift bag



Plus everything that comes with the general admission ticket.

The $85 general admission ticket includes entrance from 7 to 10 p.m., samples from all participating restaurants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a souvenir tasting glass.

Tickets and more info are available here.