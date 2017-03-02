menu

BEHOLD: The 10th Annual Village Voice Choice Eats Event


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

BEHOLD: The 10th Annual Village Voice Choice Eats Event

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Village Voice staff
BEHOLD: The 10th Annual Village Voice Choice Eats Event
courtesy Daniel Krieger
A A

Tickets are on sale at noon today for the Village Voice’s 10th Annual Choice Eats Event, which will take place on Friday, May 19, at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 West 18th Street).

More than 50 restaurants are participating, but here's a smattering: Añejo, Ample Hills Creamery, Awadh, The Gander, Harlem Shake, Rebelle, Samesa and Soho Tiffin Junction, with more to be announced.

The $135 Choice Eats VIP ticket includes:

  • Entry one hour earlier than general admission ticket holders
  • Access to the VIP Lounge’s private bar, snacks and bathrooms
  • A VIP gift bag

Plus everything that comes with the general admission ticket.

The $85 general admission ticket includes entrance from 7 to 10 p.m., samples from all participating restaurants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a souvenir tasting glass.

Tickets and more info are available here.

BEHOLD: The 10th Annual Village Voice Choice Eats Event
Village Voice staff

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >