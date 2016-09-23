Best Weekend Food Events: Brooklyn Pour, Great Big Bacon Picnic, Oysterfest

Kiwiana's Five-Year Anniversary

Kiwiana (847 Union Street, Brooklyn)

Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For its fifth anniversay, Kiwiana is hosting an open bar. For $45, guests will get to try New Zealand wines, signature cocktails, a raw bar, and other bites during a bluegrass performance by Sara Bouchard and the Salt Parade. This year's birthday theme is historical figures, so guests are encouraged to dress in costume as historical figures from any era. Reserve your ticket here.

The Great Big Bacon Picnic

The Old Pfizer Factory (630 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn)

Saturday from 12 p.m to 8 p.m and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pig out at this all-you-can-eat tasting with more than 50 chefs showing off their unique takes on bacon dishes. Choose from three sessions — which include top-shelf spirits and craft beers — throughout the weekend. Tickets start at $79. Score yours here.

Oysterfest

Pier A Harbor House (22 Battery Place)

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get your seafood fix at this party on the pier featuring Bluepoint oysters, lobster rolls, and swordfish tacos. The event will also feature representatives from the Harbor School educating guests about the Billion Oyster Project. The event is free to attend; food and drinks are available for purchase.

Brooklyn Pour

Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Village Voice's annual Brooklyn Pour will gather over 125 unique micro-brews, ciders, mead, and specialty liquors under one roof. There will also be plenty of food and games at Brooklyn Expo Center, too. Tickets start at $55 for general admission. VIP ticket holders will get complimentary oysters, canapes, and more. Reserve your ticket here. A very limited number of General Admission tickets will be available at the door for $65.

Umi <3 Eli's Fall Home Cooking Taste-Off

The Vinegar Factory (431 East 91st Street, Second Floor)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Umi — a network of home cooks that creates signature meals for the public — is launching in Manhattan with a tasting at Eli Zabar's Vinegary Factory. The event will feature a cash bar and cake decorating. Register in advance for the free event here.

