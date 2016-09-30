Best Weekend Food Events: Chile Pepper Festival, Beer Circus, Pig & Goat Roast

EXPAND Celebrate a final weekend of Oktoberfest on the water Merchants Hospitality

Chile Pepper Festival

Brooklyn Botanical Gardens (990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Sample chile peppers and sauces from around the world and pick up unique spices at this festival celebrating all things hot and spicy. Tickets are $20 for general admission. Get yours here.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

MCU Park (1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Show up in costume at this circus-themed party featuring Lagunitas alongside local craft beers. Sip on brews while watching burlesque performances, aerialists, carnival rides, and sideshow acts. Get access to two stages of circus entertainment, one pint, and souvenirs with a $40 ticket. Score yours here. (Note: Must be 21 or older; no children or pets.)

Field: Seeds and Grains for the Future

Greenbelt Native Plant Center/Mid Atlantic Regional Seed Bank (700 Rockland Avenue, Staten Island)

October 1, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Go behind the scenes with forager and James Beard-nominated author Tama Matsuoka Wong at the Greenbelt Native Plant Center. Discover tips for recognizing edible plants in the wild and how to use whole seeds and grains at home. Feast on lunch by Agern's chef de cuisine, Joe Yardley, and get some samples of flour milled from local grains. "Early risers" can also join in on a walking tour at 11 a.m. with the Natural Areas Conservancy's senior ecologist. Reserve your ticket ($135) here.

Pig & Goat Roast

Sycamore Flower Shop & Bar (1118 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. seatings

Insa Korean BBQ and Fleishers Craft Butchery are teaming up for an all-day pig and goat roast. For $30, you can feast on a plate of both roasted meats, side dishes, and a pint of beer. You'll also get to try your hand with some raffle tickets; prizes including butchery classes, karaoke at Insa, and other culinary gifts. Get your ticket here.

Final Oktoberfest Celebration

Watermark Bar on Pier 15 (78 South Street)

Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Celebrate the final weekend of Okotberfest and fill up on beer, brats, and pretzels. The party includes two-hour unlimited beer tastings with food from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests are advised to register (for free) in advance here. Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at ticket stations during the event with prices ranging from $8 to $16.

