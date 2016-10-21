Best Weekend Food Events: Cider Week, Amada's Brunch, Sweet Treats Bazaar

EXPAND Free coffee? Sounds like the perfect Fall pick me up! Courtesy Cafe Bustelo

Café Bustelo Pop-Up Café

101 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Friday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Café Bustelo is offering New Yorkers free coffee — including espresso and iced drinks! — all weekend long. The lineup includes free Cuban-inspired coffees like cortaditos, cafecitos, and or café con leche. If you've ever wanted to see how latte art gets created, foam whiz Michael Breach (of @baristart) will be demonstrating his techniques on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Pastries will also be available throughout the weekend — but get there early, since there will be limited quantities.

Cider Week

Multiple Locations

Friday through October 31

It's Cider Week! And that means over 70 New York-area restaurants, bars, and specialty grocery stores will be offering plenty of deals. From a cheese and cider pairing session at Lucy's Whey ($30) to a cider and pizza deal at Taproom307, there are dozens of reasons to sip on the craft beverage, including the Lower East Side Cider Fest on Sunday. Check out the full event lineup and ticket prices on the Cider Week web site.

Meet Sqirl's Jessica Koslow and Author Michael Kalanty

Union Square Greenmarket (Broadway at East 17th Street & Union Square)

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Los Angeles jam maker Jessica Koslow (of Sqirl fame) and bread guru Michael Kalanty will both be at the Union Square Greenmarket to sign copies of their books this Saturday. Koslow will be sharing her book, Everything I Want to Eat, which looks at the new wave of California-style cooking. Kalanty will show off How to Make More Bread, which focuses on wild yeasts and modern bread recipes.

New Brunch

Amada (250 Vesey Street)

Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Iron Chef Jose Garces' newly opened restaurant will debut a brand-new brunch this weekend. The menu includes Andalusian-themed dishes — including an omelette with Manchego cheese and crispy potatoes, sangria pancakes with cinnamon whipped cream, and a tomato-pepper stew with eggs and Serrano ham.

Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar

Grand Bazaar NYC (100 West 77th Street)

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This weekend, macaron, donut, and ice cream sandwich makers will all gather under one roof to prime New Yorkers for the onslaught of Halloween sweets. Vendors at the bazaar includ the Harlem Chocolate Factory as well as Too Cool Chix Ice Cream Sandwiches.

