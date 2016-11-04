Best Weekend Food Events: Dim Sum Deal, Esperanto's Anniversary, FoodPorn Fest

A new dim sum dinner deal is now available. Levi Miller

Dim Sum Dinner and Brunch

Kings County Imperial (20 Skillman Avenue, Brooklyn)

Friday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (weekdays) and 11 a.m to 4 p.m. (Sunday)

King County Imperial is now offering a weekday dim sum dinner. For groups of up to six people, guests can try out vegetable, noodle, and dim sum dishes (including soup dumplings and chicken dumplings with cinnamon red oil). On the weekends, the dim sum brunch menu includes pork and shrimp shumai with hot water mustard, ginger congee, and a bunch of hangover-killing cocktails.

Esperanto's 17th Anniversary Party

Esperanto (145 Avenue C)

Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Esperanto is celebrating seventeen years on Avenue C with a two-hour open bar and live entertainment. Sip on special sangrias and cachaça punch while chowing down on new seasonal dishes like octopus salad and braised oxtail.

Chicago Musical Brunch

The Lambs Club at the Chatwal (132 West 44th Street)

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lana Gordon — who plays Velma Kelly in Chicago — will perform on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Her performance will be followed by the Lambs Club Band during brunch service. Brunch ($68 for adults and $35 for children) includes duck confit latkes with poached eggs, a burger on toasted challah, and buttermilk pancakes among other dishes. Each Saturday throughout the month of November, a performer from Chicago will visit the Lambs Club to celebrate the musical's twentieth anniversary on Broadway.

FoodPorn Fest

Shwick (395 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn)

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shwick is hosting a two-day pop-up celebration of food. The perfectly Instagrammable lineup of eats includes banh mi, cheesecake, barbecue and more from Brooklyn eateries.

Afternoon Tea Service

Garfunkel's (67 Clinton Street, Second Floor)

Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Garfunkel’s is now offering an afternoon tea service featuring single estate teas from India. You can select your tea based off of garden, region, or type. The food menu — which can be paired with specific teas — will include danishes along with curry chicken.

