Best Weekend Food Events: Gallow Green Brunch, Cheese Pumpkin Party, and National Pizza Day

Best Weekend Food Events: Gallow Green Brunch, Cheese Pumpkin Party, and National Pizza Day

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 11:24 a.m.
By Billy Lyons
National pizza day is this Saturday. Grab some cool looking pizza at RossopomodoroEXPAND
National pizza day is this Saturday. Grab some cool looking pizza at Rossopomodoro
Courtesy Rossopomodoro
Gallow Green Opening Weekend Brunch
The McKittrick Hotel (542 West 27th Street)
Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop lounge Gallow Green is now open for the winter season and offering a weekend brunch. Drinks include hot cocktails like mulled wine, while an updated menu features wood-fired items like specialty pizza and a tarte flambe with bacon.

The Long Island Cheese Pumpkin Celebration
Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East 7 Street)
Saturday through Monday

Celebrate the Long Island cheese pumpkin (a type of pumpkin beloved for pie-making) with a weekend of activities dedicated to the regional vegetable, including a panel discussion, tastings, and a dessert competition. Guests can also sample Blue Point beer brewed with the pumpkin, and a five-course dinner featuring chefs from Cookshop and Rosies will be offered on Monday. Tickets for the events start at $15 and are available here.

A Taste of Tel Aviv
Archestratus Books + Foods (160 Huron Street, Brooklyn)
Saturday, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tasting Table editor Devra Ferst is hosting a cooking class dedicated to the flavors of Tel Aviv. Select dishes include shakshuka with merguez, fresh hummus, and chocolate tahini truffles; R.S.V.P. here.

Blood Sausage Making Workshop
Estonian House (243 E. 34th Street)
Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn to make traditional blood sausage in time for the holidays.  Instructors will lead a class on the easiest - and cleanest- way to make this dish, which is traditionally offered at Christmas. Additional blood sausage will be available for purchase. Reserve a $15 ticket here.

National Pizza Day Deal
Rossopomodoro (118 Greenwich Street)
Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rossopomodoro is celebrating National Pizza Day with a free portafoglio (folded) style slice. The restaurant will offer the deal out of the back of their kitchen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rossopomodoro
118 Greenwich Ave.
New York, NY 10011

212-242-2310

rossopizza.com

Jimmy's No. 43
43 E. Seventh St.
New York, NY 10003

212-982-3006

www.jimmysno43.com

