Best Weekend Food Events: Last Minute New Year's Eve Ideas, Polar Bear Plunge Party, and Kanpai to 2017

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 6:20 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
New Year's Eve Party
Porchlight (271 Eleventh Avenue)
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Porchlight is hosting a summer camp themed New Year's Eve party. The party includes live bluegrass and country music along with cocktails like hot chocolate with bourbon and a vodka based "bug juice." There will also be camp themed food including fondue, packed lunches, and grilled items served on a stick. Tickets are $170 and include all food, drink, gifts, and live entertainment; reservations here.

New Years Eve Beach Bash
Surf Bar (139 North 6th Street, Brooklyn)
Sunday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feast on an all you can eat taco bar or drink up in beach attire during this New Years Eve bash. Tickets — $75 per person — can be reserved here.

'80s Retro Open Bar New Years Eve Party
Action Burger (292 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn)
Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Break out some '80s attire and enjoy a three hour open bar and unlimited arcade games starting at $35. The bar also features a selection of board games and is offering food and drink packages for groups of two or more; RSVP for the ticket of your choice here.

Polar Plunge Breakfast and Beverages
Steeplechase Beer Garden (1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn)
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Steeplechase Beer Garden is offering a hot breakfast and cold beer for guests planning to take the traditional New Years Day plunge. Reservations are $40 and are inclusive of unlimited food, beer, and Bloody Mary cocktails ; RSVP here.

Kanpai to 2017
Webster Hall (125 East 11 Street)
Sunday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Begin 2017 with a sake ceremony, sushi, and live entertainment. The party includes bites like mochi, golden curry udon, and over twenty different kinds of sake; reserve a $25 ticket here.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
