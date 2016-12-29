Best Weekend Food Events: Last Minute New Year's Eve Ideas, Polar Bear Plunge Party, and Kanpai to 2017

EXPAND Need a new New Years Eve plan? Courtesy Porchlight

New Year's Eve Party

Porchlight (271 Eleventh Avenue)

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Porchlight is hosting a summer camp themed New Year's Eve party. The party includes live bluegrass and country music along with cocktails like hot chocolate with bourbon and a vodka based "bug juice." There will also be camp themed food including fondue, packed lunches, and grilled items served on a stick. Tickets are $170 and include all food, drink, gifts, and live entertainment; reservations here.

New Years Eve Beach Bash

Surf Bar (139 North 6th Street, Brooklyn)

Sunday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feast on an all you can eat taco bar or drink up in beach attire during this New Years Eve bash. Tickets — $75 per person — can be reserved here.

'80s Retro Open Bar New Years Eve Party

Action Burger (292 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Break out some '80s attire and enjoy a three hour open bar and unlimited arcade games starting at $35. The bar also features a selection of board games and is offering food and drink packages for groups of two or more; RSVP for the ticket of your choice here.

Polar Plunge Breakfast and Beverages

Steeplechase Beer Garden (1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Steeplechase Beer Garden is offering a hot breakfast and cold beer for guests planning to take the traditional New Years Day plunge. Reservations are $40 and are inclusive of unlimited food, beer, and Bloody Mary cocktails ; RSVP here.

Kanpai to 2017

Webster Hall (125 East 11 Street)

Sunday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Begin 2017 with a sake ceremony, sushi, and live entertainment. The party includes bites like mochi, golden curry udon, and over twenty different kinds of sake; reserve a $25 ticket here.

