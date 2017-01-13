Best Weekend Food Events: MOFAD at Night, The Art of Roti Making, and Cassoulet Cookoff

EXPAND Forget the state fair, check out this cool corn dog courtesy Dominique Ansel and Wildair Courtesy Dominique Ansel Kitchen

MOFAD at Night

MOFAD (62 Bayard Street, Brooklyn)

Friday, 6:45 p.m.

MOFAD's Chow: Making the Chinese American Restaurant will extend its viewing hours and is inviting guests to enjoy bites from local restaurants and two beers from Brooklyn Brewery. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved here.

Dominique Ansel X Jeremiah Stone & Fabian Von Hauske Collaboration

Dominique Ansel Kitchen (137 7th Ave S)

Saturday, 12 p.m. to Monday until sold out

Dominique Ansel and Wildair chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske teamed up to create an apple pie corn dog, which will be available this weekend only. The treat is made of roasted parsnip ice cream and caramelized apple coated in an almond biscuit and cornmeal batter. The dessert dogs - $7 each - comes topped with apple cider caramel and crispy sweet potato chips flakes.

The Art of Roti Making

Big Belly Roti Shop (1290 Amsterdam Avenue)

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn how to make authentic roti at this hands on workshop, which includes lunch and a beverage of choice (wine, beer, or soft drink). Tickets are $20 per person; rsvp here.

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Delilah (155 Rivington Street)

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Delilah debuts a jazz brunch this Sunday highlighted by endless bloody marys or mimosas with a choice of entree. The menu offers scrambled eggs with chorizo, scallion and manchego, penne rigate carbonaro with peppered beef bacon, and lamb sliders. Brunch is $35 per person.

Cassoulet Cookoff

Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East 7th Street)

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Warm up with a selection of unlimited cassoulets (French bean and meat stews) or try your hand at pleasing the crowd with your own recipe. Drinks will be available for additional purchase and those interested in participating can email foodkarma@gmail.com to register; reserve a $20 ticket in advance here.

