Best Weekend Food Events: NYC Wine and Food, Applefest, Queens Beer

Applefest is on! Courtesy Pier A Harbor House

NYC Wine and Food Festival

Multiple locations

Friday through Sunday

The annual New York City Wine and Food Festival, featuring Food Network favorites like Guy Fieri, returns this weekend. Some of the featured events under $100 include Koreatown Eats with Deuki Hong and tortilla making with Sue Torres. Reserve your spot here.

7th Annual Taste of the Seaport Festival

Front Street between Fulton Street and Peck Slip

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Seaport District's top restaurants are coming together to celebrate fall. Over 40 restaurants and bars will be part of the festivities, with family activities and live entertainment scheduled, too. Advanced tickets start at $35 which includes five food samples at any food stall. Reserve your ticket here.

Applefest

Pier A Harbor House (22 Battery Place)

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Apples from across New York's Hudson Valley will appear in the form of ciders, cocktails, pies, and more at this festival on the waterfront, which is free to attend. Guests can purchase six different varieties of apple's at a pop up farmer's market or take in live entertainment and family friendly activities. All food and drink items will be available for purchase.

Queens Beer Festival

LIC Flea and Food (5-25 46th Avenue, Queens)

Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first annual Queens Beer Festival kicks off this weekend. Get unlimited tastings from breweries like Big Alice Brewing and LIC Beer Project along with additional breweries from Brooklyn and Long Island scheduled to participate too. General admission is $39. Reserve your ticket here.

Innovation vs Tradition: The Roles and Goals of Young Latin Chefs

Wildair (142 Orchard Street)

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Colombian-born chef Giuseppe Lacorazza is hosting a conversation on Latin cuisine. Lacorazza will be joined by Fabian von Hauske, Felipe Donnelly of Colonia Verde, and Daniela Soto of Cosme, with the discussion focusing around the balance of innovation and tradition in cooking. Tickets are $10. Score one here.

