Best Weekend Food Events: Pierogi Tasting Day, Harvest Fest, Halloween Candy Pairing

Grab a free pierogi from Veselka at East Village Meat Market! Courtesy Veselka/Facebook

Pierogi Tasting Day

East Village Meat Market (139 Second Avenue)

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feast on a variety of pierogies from Veselka, Streecha Ukranian, and others at this free event celebrating the Eastern European dumplings. Flavors available include pumpkin and short rib along with traditional fillings like potatoes and cheese. Tastings are complimentary.

Harvest Fest

Hudson River Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grab complimentary samples from High Street on Hudson, Bubby's, and Ample Hills at this waterside festival on Saturday. The event, which celebrates the Meatpacking District, will also feature activities for families and live entertainment.

Halloween Candy Wine & Spirits Tasting

Bottlerocket Wine and Spirits (5 West 19th Street)

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Love candy and booze? Pair classic Halloween candy with wine and spirits at this free tasting event. The lineup includes chardonnay and candy corn, Rioja and cherry gummies, and bourbon with a side of Twix.

Bratwurst Eating Contest

Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Amateur and professional competitive eaters can test their brat-eating skills at Bierhaus's contest. The top four competitors who devour the most brats will each get a prize... and bragging rights.

Halloween Parties

Multiple Locations

Saturday and Sunday

New York bars and restaurants are busting out the pumpkins and cobwebs and celebrating Halloween in their own ways. The McKittrick Hotel will host Inferno, a monster-themed dance party with booze a'flowing all weekend long (tickets here). Meanwhile, Yotel is celebrating the spooky holiday with a Halloween lazer brunch. Other Halloween parties include the McCarren Park Hotel's Nightmare on 12th Street (reserve your spot here) and a tiki-themed costume party at Sixty Lower East Side.

