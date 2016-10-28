menu

Best Weekend Food Events: Pierogi Tasting Day, Harvest Fest, Halloween Candy Pairing

Best Weekend Food Events: Cider Week, Amada's Brunch, Sweet Treats Bazaar


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Weekend Food Events: Pierogi Tasting Day, Harvest Fest, Halloween Candy Pairing

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 12:31 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
Grab a free pierogi from Veselka at East Village Meat Market!
Grab a free pierogi from Veselka at East Village Meat Market!
Courtesy Veselka/Facebook
A A

Pierogi Tasting Day
East Village Meat Market (139 Second Avenue)
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feast on a variety of pierogies from Veselka, Streecha Ukranian, and others at this free event celebrating the Eastern European dumplings. Flavors available include pumpkin and short rib along with traditional fillings like potatoes and cheese. Tastings are complimentary.

Harvest Fest
Hudson River Park 
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grab complimentary samples from High Street on Hudson, Bubby's, and Ample Hills at this waterside festival on Saturday. The event, which celebrates the Meatpacking District, will also feature activities for families and live entertainment.

Halloween Candy Wine & Spirits Tasting
Bottlerocket Wine and Spirits (5 West 19th Street)
Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Love candy and booze? Pair classic Halloween candy with wine and spirits at this free tasting event. The lineup includes chardonnay and candy corn, Rioja and cherry gummies, and bourbon with a side of Twix.

Bratwurst Eating Contest
Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)
Saturday, 4 p.m.

Amateur and professional competitive eaters can test their brat-eating skills at Bierhaus's contest. The top four competitors who devour the most brats will each get a prize... and bragging rights.

Halloween Parties
Multiple Locations
Saturday and Sunday

New York bars and restaurants are busting out the pumpkins and cobwebs and celebrating Halloween in their own ways. The McKittrick Hotel will host Inferno, a monster-themed dance party with booze a'flowing all weekend long (tickets here). Meanwhile, Yotel is celebrating the spooky holiday with a Halloween lazer brunch. Other Halloween parties include the McCarren Park Hotel's Nightmare on 12th Street (reserve your spot here) and a tiki-themed costume party at Sixty Lower East Side.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit
More Info
More Info

5 W. 19th St.
New York, NY 10011

212-929-2323

www.bottlerocket.com

miles
Hudson River Park
More Info
More Info

353 W. St.
New York, NY 10014

212-255-5051

www.hudsonriverpark.org

miles
East Village Meat Market
More Info
More Info

139 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10003

212-228-5590

miles
Hofbrau Bierhaus
More Info
More Info

712 Third Ave.
New York, NY 10017

212-867-2337

www.bierhausnyc.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >