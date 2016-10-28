Best Weekend Food Events: Pierogi Tasting Day, Harvest Fest, Halloween Candy Pairing
|
Grab a free pierogi from Veselka at East Village Meat Market!
Courtesy Veselka/Facebook
Pierogi Tasting Day
East Village Meat Market (139 Second Avenue)
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feast on a variety of pierogies from Veselka, Streecha Ukranian, and others at this free event celebrating the Eastern European dumplings. Flavors available include pumpkin and short rib along with traditional fillings like potatoes and cheese. Tastings are complimentary.
Harvest Fest
Hudson River Park
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grab complimentary samples from High Street on Hudson, Bubby's, and Ample Hills at this waterside festival on Saturday. The event, which celebrates the Meatpacking District, will also feature activities for families and live entertainment.
Halloween Candy Wine & Spirits Tasting
Bottlerocket Wine and Spirits (5 West 19th Street)
Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Love candy and booze? Pair classic Halloween candy with wine and spirits at this free tasting event. The lineup includes chardonnay and candy corn, Rioja and cherry gummies, and bourbon with a side of Twix.
Bratwurst Eating Contest
Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Amateur and professional competitive eaters can test their brat-eating skills at Bierhaus's contest. The top four competitors who devour the most brats will each get a prize... and bragging rights.
Halloween Parties
Multiple Locations
Saturday and Sunday
New York bars and restaurants are busting out the pumpkins and cobwebs and celebrating Halloween in their own ways. The McKittrick Hotel will host Inferno, a monster-themed dance party with booze a'flowing all weekend long (tickets here). Meanwhile, Yotel is celebrating the spooky holiday with a Halloween lazer brunch. Other Halloween parties include the McCarren Park Hotel's Nightmare on 12th Street (reserve your spot here) and a tiki-themed costume party at Sixty Lower East Side.
