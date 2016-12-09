menu

Best Weekend Food Events: Rutabaga Curling, SantaCon, and Cheese Festival

Best Weekend Food Events: Rutabaga Curling, SantaCon, and Cheese Festival

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 2 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
The city's jolliest bar crawl is happening Saturday
The city's jolliest bar crawl is happening Saturday
Courtesy SantaCon NY Facebook
31 Bottles of December
GENUINE Liquorette (191 Grand Street, lower level)
Friday through December 31

For the entire month of December, GENUINE Liquorette will have 31 mystery bottles on the shelves for guests who participate in the Rough Justice program. Guests can pick one of the mystery bottles off the shelves for the bartender to create drinks will receive a final bill without charges regardless of how much is consumed.

SantaCon
Multiple Locations
Saturday, 11 a.m. until late

SantaCon returns to New York this Saturday, with participating venues including Ainsworth Park, Bar 13, and Webster Hall. Guests can make a $10 donation to participate in the bar crawl here.

Las Posadas Holiday Cooking Class
Dos Caminos Park Avenue (373 Park Avenue South)
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Executive chef Ivy Stark will lead a demonstration on preparing Mexican holiday dishes — including bacalao, pomegranate honey-glazed ham, and flan. For $75, guests receive lunch, cocktails, recipes, and a copy of Dos Caminos Tacos. Guests can make a reservation by contacting the restaurant.

The Great Northeast Cheese and Dairy Fest
Flushing Town Hall (137-35 Northern Boulevard, Queens)
Saturday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Taste over 75 different cheeses along with wines and spirits at this walk-around tasting. The event includes demonstrations and workshops dedicated to the craft of cheese mongering. Local chefs scheduled to create unique cheese dishes include Will Horowitz (Harry & Ida's) and Hugue Dufour (M.Wells). Tickets ($60 for general admission) can be reserved here.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
