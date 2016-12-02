Best Weekend Food Events: Shakespearean Pop-Up, Coffee Party, Battle of the Belgians

EXPAND Drink out of a snow globe to celebrate the holiday spirit! Courtesy Brendan Burke

Midwinter Night's Dream Holiday Cocktail Bar

NYLO New York City (222 West 77th Street)

Friday through January 1

For the month of December, LOCL Bar is now offering a holiday escape by offering guests a chance to experience a real-life version of A Midwinter Night’s Dream. Cody Goldstein's Shakespearean-inspired drinks include the transformative Love in Idleness cocktail, which changes color from white to purple.

Rolled Ice Cream Tasting Event

10Below Ice Cream (132 Allen Street)

Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Help 10Below Ice Cream decide the shop's newest featured flavor — and sample a bunch of their rolled ice cream in the process. The one-night-only event will highlight eight flavors — including Lean Mean Red Bean Machine (red bean and condensed milk), Honey I'll Cashew Later (cashew and honey), and Booberry Pie (blueberry and Nilla Wafers). Tickets are $10. RSVP here.

Coffee Party

Blue Bottle Williamsburg (160 Berry Street, Brooklyn)

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sample Blue Bottle's new coffee blend and watch a demonstration by the shop's baristas. The free event will also include brunch snacks.

Battle of the Belgians

Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East 7th Street)

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taste over twenty different samples of Belgian and American-made Belgian-style brews at this annual showdown, which also includes food. Grab your ticket ($65) here.

