Best Weekend Food Events: Shakespearean Pop-Up, Coffee Party, Battle of the Belgians
|
Drink out of a snow globe to celebrate the holiday spirit!
Courtesy Brendan Burke
Midwinter Night's Dream Holiday Cocktail Bar
NYLO New York City (222 West 77th Street)
Friday through January 1
For the month of December, LOCL Bar is now offering a holiday escape by offering guests a chance to experience a real-life version of A Midwinter Night’s Dream. Cody Goldstein's Shakespearean-inspired drinks include the transformative Love in Idleness cocktail, which changes color from white to purple.
Rolled Ice Cream Tasting Event
10Below Ice Cream (132 Allen Street)
Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Help 10Below Ice Cream decide the shop's newest featured flavor — and sample a bunch of their rolled ice cream in the process. The one-night-only event will highlight eight flavors — including Lean Mean Red Bean Machine (red bean and condensed milk), Honey I'll Cashew Later (cashew and honey), and Booberry Pie (blueberry and Nilla Wafers). Tickets are $10. RSVP here.
Coffee Party
Blue Bottle Williamsburg (160 Berry Street, Brooklyn)
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sample Blue Bottle's new coffee blend and watch a demonstration by the shop's baristas. The free event will also include brunch snacks.
Battle of the Belgians
Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East 7th Street)
Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Taste over twenty different samples of Belgian and American-made Belgian-style brews at this annual showdown, which also includes food. Grab your ticket ($65) here.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to New York dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!