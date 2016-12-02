menu

Best Weekend Food Events: Shakespearean Pop-Up, Coffee Party, Battle of the Belgians

This Week in Food: St. Hubertus Dinner, Movember Meatballs, Oyster Shucking Class


Best Weekend Food Events: Shakespearean Pop-Up, Coffee Party, Battle of the Belgians

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 10:05 a.m.
By Billy Lyons
Drink out of a snow globe to celebrate the holiday spirit!EXPAND
Drink out of a snow globe to celebrate the holiday spirit!
Courtesy Brendan Burke
Midwinter Night's Dream Holiday Cocktail Bar
NYLO New York City (222 West 77th Street)
Friday through January 1

For the month of December, LOCL Bar is now offering a holiday escape by offering guests a chance to experience a real-life version of A Midwinter Night’s Dream. Cody Goldstein's Shakespearean-inspired drinks include the transformative Love in Idleness cocktail, which changes color from white to purple.

Rolled Ice Cream Tasting Event
10Below Ice Cream (132 Allen Street)
Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Help 10Below Ice Cream decide the shop's newest featured flavor — and sample a bunch of their rolled ice cream in the process. The one-night-only event will highlight eight flavors — including Lean Mean Red Bean Machine (red bean and condensed milk), Honey I'll Cashew Later (cashew and honey), and Booberry Pie (blueberry and Nilla Wafers). Tickets are $10. RSVP here.

Coffee Party
Blue Bottle Williamsburg (160 Berry Street, Brooklyn)
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sample Blue Bottle's new coffee blend and watch a demonstration by the shop's baristas. The free event will also include brunch snacks.

Battle of the Belgians
Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East 7th Street)
Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taste over twenty different samples of Belgian and American-made Belgian-style brews at this annual showdown, which also includes food. Grab your ticket ($65) here.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.

