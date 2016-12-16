Best Weekend Food Events: Ugly Sweater Contest, New Brunch, Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing

EXPAND Need a new brunch or breakfast spot? Billy Lyons

Free Beer and Ugly Sweater Contest

Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)

Friday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bierhaus NYC is hosting an ugly sweater party with prizes and free beer available to those brave enough to rebel against fashion.

Japanese Brunch

Bessou (5 Bleecker Street)

Saturday and Sunday

Bessou recently unveiled a brunch menu featuring Japanese dishes like congee with fried prawns, green egg and chaashuu sandwiches, and dandan udon noodles.

Spiked Mug Fest and Holiday Bazaar

The Factory (30-30 47th Avenue, Queens)

Sunday, 11:30 am to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy unlimited drinks while you browse for last-minute gifts at this walk-around tasting. The event also includes a selection of bites. Reserve a ticket ($39 for general admission) here.

ACME Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing

Greenpoint Beer and Ale (7 North 15th Street)

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Acme Smoked Fish and Greenpoint Beer and Ale are teaming up for a smoked fish and beer tasting. Feast on four different types of smoked fish, each paired with one of the brewery's beers. Tickets are $30. Reserve yours here.

