menu

Best Weekend Food Events: Ugly Sweater Contest, New Brunch, Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing

Best Weekend Food Events: Rutabaga Curling, SantaCon, and Cheese Festival


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Best Weekend Food Events: Ugly Sweater Contest, New Brunch, Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 2:02 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
Need a new brunch or breakfast spot?EXPAND
Need a new brunch or breakfast spot?
Billy Lyons
A A

Free Beer and Ugly Sweater Contest
Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)
Friday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bierhaus NYC is hosting an ugly sweater party with prizes and free beer available to those brave enough to rebel against fashion.

Japanese Brunch
Bessou (5 Bleecker Street)
Saturday and Sunday

Bessou recently unveiled a brunch menu featuring Japanese dishes like congee with fried prawns, green egg and chaashuu sandwiches, and dandan udon noodles.

Spiked Mug Fest and Holiday Bazaar
The Factory (30-30 47th Avenue, Queens)
Sunday, 11:30 am to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy unlimited drinks while you browse for last-minute gifts at this walk-around tasting. The event also includes a selection of bites. Reserve a ticket ($39 for general admission) here.

ACME Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing
Greenpoint Beer and Ale (7 North 15th Street)
Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Acme Smoked Fish and Greenpoint Beer and Ale are teaming up for a smoked fish and beer tasting. Feast on four different types of smoked fish, each paired with one of the brewery's beers. Tickets are $30. Reserve yours here.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Hofbrau Bierhaus
More Info
More Info

712 Third Ave.
New York, NY 10017

212-867-2337

www.bierhausnyc.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >