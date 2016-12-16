Best Weekend Food Events: Ugly Sweater Contest, New Brunch, Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing
|
Need a new brunch or breakfast spot?
Billy Lyons
Free Beer and Ugly Sweater Contest
Bierhaus (712 Third Avenue)
Friday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bierhaus NYC is hosting an ugly sweater party with prizes and free beer available to those brave enough to rebel against fashion.
Japanese Brunch
Bessou (5 Bleecker Street)
Saturday and Sunday
Bessou recently unveiled a brunch menu featuring Japanese dishes like congee with fried prawns, green egg and chaashuu sandwiches, and dandan udon noodles.
Spiked Mug Fest and Holiday Bazaar
The Factory (30-30 47th Avenue, Queens)
Sunday, 11:30 am to 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy unlimited drinks while you browse for last-minute gifts at this walk-around tasting. The event also includes a selection of bites. Reserve a ticket ($39 for general admission) here.
ACME Smoked Fish and Beer Pairing
Greenpoint Beer and Ale (7 North 15th Street)
Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Acme Smoked Fish and Greenpoint Beer and Ale are teaming up for a smoked fish and beer tasting. Feast on four different types of smoked fish, each paired with one of the brewery's beers. Tickets are $30. Reserve yours here.
Related Location
712 Third Ave.
New York, NY 10017
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to New York dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!