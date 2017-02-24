New York Chili Fiends Gather this Weekend to Chow Down (and Get Heartburn)

Courtesy of Hill Country Barbecue



Chili-fans should make their way over to Hill Country’s 2nd Annual Amateur Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, February 25th, from 1 to 3 pm. An admission fee of $10 will buy entrance to the event located in the downstairs Boot Bar, a spate of chili tastings, more Lone Star snacks than a Longhorns tailgate, and the right to vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award. Proceeds from the event will go to City Harvest.

Seven amateur teams—comprised of kids, adults, and even the esteemed firefighters from midtown’s Ladder Company 2—will present their best chili to a panel of judges including Artesia Wine Bar’s Mandy Oser, Eater’s Nick Solares, and Kurt Decker, known in some circles as the head camera man for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and known in other circles as a true chili fanatic. Hill Country’s own Pit Master Ash Fulk will emcee the festivities and help crown the winner of the Best Original Homestyle Chili.

Chili devotees may want to leave room for Hill Country’s limited-edition, regionally-inspired chilis on offer only during their week-long “Chilifest,” which wraps up this weekend. EAK’s Bowl of Red is a bean-less, meaty stew made with sausages (from Texas hill country stalwart Kreuz Market, no less) and native Texas chilis; the Chili Trail Chicken Chili is a white chili made with beans and pit-smoked chicken. For those who can’t decide, their Chili Duo & Beer Flight option nabs you samples of both along with some Shiner Bock to wash it all down.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

30 West 26th Street

(212) 255-4544

hillcountry.com