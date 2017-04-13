The Voice's Choice Eats Gets Choicer

The Village Voice’s 10th Annual Choice Eats Event is on Friday, May 19, at the Metropolitan Pavilion, and today we can announce a slew of new restaurants added to the roster.

The new restaurants include: Black Ant, Buka, Carroll Place, Chavela’s, Danny Macaroons, Edi & The Wolf, Fletcher's Brooklyn Barbecue, Fooyum Spicy Pot, Huertas, ilili Box, Javelina Tex-Mex, Kaia Wine Bar, Kailash Parbat, Littleneck, Lolo's Seafood Shack, Mooncake Foods, Nom Wah Lolita, Obica Mozzarella Bar, OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Ofrenda Cocina Mexicana, Raclette, Row House, Sunday in Brooklyn, Sweet Generation, Thai Rock, Trelawni Place, and Whimsy and Spice.

Those restaurants are in addition to the superb ones we've already announced: Ample Hills Creamery, Añejo, Awadh, Butter Lane, Casa del Chef, Confectionary, Devi Restaurant, The Gander, The Handpulled Noodle, Harlem Shake, Loi Estiatorio, No. 7, Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, Rebelle, Samesa, Schaller’s Stube, Soho Tiffin Junction, Sugar Couture, Untamed Sandwiches, Xe May Sandwich Shop and Yemen Café, with more to come (!).

For the 9th year, the Village Voice is partnering with Slow Food NYC as the charitable partner of Choice Eats. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit founded to counteract the culture of fast food.

The $135 Choice Eats VIP ticket includes:



Entry one hour earlier than general admission ticket holders



Access to the VIP Lounge’s private bar, snacks and bathrooms



A VIP gift bag



Plus everything that comes with the general admission ticket.

The $85 general admission ticket includes entrance from 7 to 10 p.m., samples from all participating restaurants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a souvenir tasting glass.

Tickets are on sale here.

The Metropolitan Pavilion is located at 125 West 18th Street, Manhattan, NY.

