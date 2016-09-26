This Week in Food: Aussie Dining, Debate Party, Fried Chicken Pop-Up Dinner

Grab a drink and debate the night away at Pine Box Rock Shop! Courtesy Pine Box Rock Shop/Facebook

Aussie Young Guns Dinner Series

Chefs Club by Food and Wine (275 Mulberry Street)

Monday through Wednesday

Three chefs hailing from Sydney, Melbourne, and Hobart are bringing some of Australia's signature ingredients to the United States for a multi-course menu. Feast on dishes like stinging nettles and seaweed, steamed grouper, and "tea-misu" (made with matcha, Charteuse mousse, and Vietnamese coffee-soaked sponge cake). Reservations are $75 per person — RSVP at the Chef's Club web site.

Taste Talks Food & Drink Awards

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Howard Gilman Opera House (30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn)

Monday, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join comedian Mo Rocca for a night of culinary awards along with a baking competition and a live variety show including performances by Queens-based rapper Heems and comedian Phoebe Robinson. Tickets start at $95 for general admission. Reserve yours here.

Presidential Debate Viewing Party

Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan Street, Brooklyn)

Monday, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sip on a politically themed cocktail (like The Pantsuit or the Tremendous Trainwreck!) while watching each of the presidential debates at Pine Box Rock Shop's series of debate watching parties. The bar will also offer voter registration forms (which must be postmarked by October 14) and beer specials during each presidential and vice presidential showdown. Finally, on election night, raise a toast to your vote with a free glass of champagne.

Virginia's/Bobwhite Pop-Up Dinner

Virginia's (647 East 11th Street)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. seating

Virginia's and Bobwhite Lunch & Supper Counter are teaming up for a multi-course dinner featuring fried chicken and Miller High Life. Chow down on sweet tea brined chicken, skillet-fried chicken, a fried chicken sandwich with fermented hot sauce, and a succotash salad with bacon. The pop-up is $45 per person and includes beer (tax and gratuity not included). Reserve your spot by emailing Virginia's.

