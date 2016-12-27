This Week in Food: Carnegie Deli's Final Days, Holiday Trading Post, Russian New Year Dinner

The final week of Carnegie Deli in NYC is here. Courtesy Carnegie Deli Facebook

Carnegie Deli Final Week

Carnegie Deli (854 Seventh Avenue)

Tuesday through Saturday

Grab a pastrami sandwich or slice of strawberry-topped cheesecake during Carnegie Deli's final week. The beloved New York institution will close after service on December 31.

Heineken Holiday Trading Post

Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Avenue)

Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Heineken Holiday Trading Post pop-up will offer up a free beer for guests with gifts. The event also includes the chance to win prizes — including a trip to Amsterdam to visit the Heineken brewery.

Holiday Menu

Machiavelli (519 Columbus Avenue)

Tuesday through Friday

Machiavelli is offering a special holiday menu through December 30. The menu features Italian dishes like a Venetian crabmeat salad, tortellini in broth, and fried Italian donuts stuffed with ricotta.

Russian New Year Five-Course Dinner

Little Choc Apothecary (141 Havermeyer Street, Brooklyn)

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Russian New Year with a five-course vegan meal that includes complimentary wine. Dishes include traditional Russian salad, latkes with caviar, and a quinoa-stuffed cabbage roll with horseradish mashed potatoes. Tickets are $85 per person. Reserve yours here.

Champagne Tasting Event

East Houston Wine & Liquor (250 East Houston Street)

Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn about the different styles of bubbly at this casual tasting event. Guests can enjoy a complimentary sample of over 15 different champagnes including Moët & Chandon. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tasting notes.