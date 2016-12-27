This Week in Food: Carnegie Deli's Final Days, Holiday Trading Post, Russian New Year Dinner
Carnegie Deli Final Week
Carnegie Deli (854 Seventh Avenue)
Tuesday through Saturday
Grab a pastrami sandwich or slice of strawberry-topped cheesecake during Carnegie Deli's final week. The beloved New York institution will close after service on December 31.
Heineken Holiday Trading Post
Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Avenue)
Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Heineken Holiday Trading Post pop-up will offer up a free beer for guests with gifts. The event also includes the chance to win prizes — including a trip to Amsterdam to visit the Heineken brewery.
Holiday Menu
Machiavelli (519 Columbus Avenue)
Tuesday through Friday
Machiavelli is offering a special holiday menu through December 30. The menu features Italian dishes like a Venetian crabmeat salad, tortellini in broth, and fried Italian donuts stuffed with ricotta.
Russian New Year Five-Course Dinner
Little Choc Apothecary (141 Havermeyer Street, Brooklyn)
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate Russian New Year with a five-course vegan meal that includes complimentary wine. Dishes include traditional Russian salad, latkes with caviar, and a quinoa-stuffed cabbage roll with horseradish mashed potatoes. Tickets are $85 per person. Reserve yours here.
Champagne Tasting Event
East Houston Wine & Liquor (250 East Houston Street)
Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Learn about the different styles of bubbly at this casual tasting event. Guests can enjoy a complimentary sample of over 15 different champagnes including Moët & Chandon. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tasting notes.
