This Week in Food: Carnegie Deli's Final Days, Holiday Trading Post, Russian New Year Dinner

Where to Feast in NYC Over Christmas Weekend


This Week in Food: Carnegie Deli's Final Days, Holiday Trading Post, Russian New Year Dinner

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
By Billy Lyons
The final week of Carnegie Deli in NYC is here.
Courtesy Carnegie Deli Facebook
Carnegie Deli Final Week
Carnegie Deli (854 Seventh Avenue)
Tuesday through Saturday

Grab a pastrami sandwich or slice of strawberry-topped cheesecake during Carnegie Deli's final week. The beloved New York institution will close after service on December 31.

Heineken Holiday Trading Post
Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Avenue)
Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Heineken Holiday Trading Post pop-up will offer up a free beer for guests with gifts. The event also includes the chance to win prizes — including a trip to Amsterdam to visit the Heineken brewery.

Holiday Menu
Machiavelli (519 Columbus Avenue)
Tuesday through Friday

Machiavelli is offering a special holiday menu through December 30. The menu features Italian dishes like a Venetian crabmeat salad, tortellini in broth, and fried Italian donuts stuffed with ricotta.

Russian New Year Five-Course Dinner
Little Choc Apothecary (141 Havermeyer Street, Brooklyn)
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Russian New Year with a five-course vegan meal that includes complimentary wine. Dishes include traditional Russian salad, latkes with caviar, and a quinoa-stuffed cabbage roll with horseradish mashed potatoes. Tickets are $85 per person. Reserve yours here.

Champagne Tasting Event
East Houston Wine & Liquor (250 East Houston Street)
Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn about the different styles of bubbly at this casual tasting event. Guests can enjoy a complimentary sample of over 15 different champagnes including Moët & Chandon. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tasting notes.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
Related Location

miles
Trattoria Machiavelli
More Info
More Info

519 Columbus Ave.
New York, NY 10024

212-724-2658

www.machiavellinyc.com

