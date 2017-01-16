This Week in Food: Chili Cook-Off, Hot Chocolate Party, and Southern Dinner Series

EXPAND Dine like its 1836 at Root and Bone's historical southern cooking dinner series Courtesy Root and Bone

Chili Cook-Off for Charity

The Brooklyn Kitchen (100 Frost Street, Brooklyn)

Monday, 3 p.m.

The Brooklyn Kitchen is hosting a chili cook-off, with proceeds going to benefit the Greenpoint Reform Church Food Relief Program. For $5, guests can sample a variety of home made chilis, with amateur chefs invited to participate too. Score a ticket here.

Valhrona Hot Chocolate Festival Kickoff Party

Ladurée Soho (398 West Broadway)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Valrhona is hosting a kickoff party for its upcoming hot chocolate week (January 21 - February 5) where guests can get an early look at the unique hot chocolates that will be available. This year's participating bakeries include La Maison du Chocolate, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, and Dominique Ansel Kitchen. Tickets are $35 and include unlimited hot chocolate and bites; rsvp here.

Kreung Cambodian Food Pop Up

The Diamond (43 Franklin Street, Brooklyn)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Chef Chakria Un is hosting a Cambodian food pop up featuring dishes like corn with coconut milk and birds eye chili, a peanut and shrimp tamale, and noodle stir fry. Drinks are available for purchase.

Roots of Southern Cooking Dinner Series

Root and Bone (200 East Third Street)

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings

Root and Bone is hosting a series of three dinners beginning this Thursday that focus on historical Southern cooking. Dinners - $100 per person - will focus on a specific year and location with this week's dinner based on The Virginia Housewife and The Unrivaled Cookbook and Housekeeper's Guide. The menu includes fried chicken and chicken pudding, rice waffles, and huckleberry pie. Additional dinners are scheduled for February 28 and March 29; rsvp here.

Talk and Tasting

Honeybrains (372 Lafayette Street)

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Beginning this Thursday, Honeybrains will host one hour weekly presentations focused on food and wellness. This week's discussion will feature Honeybrains co-founder and neurologist Dr. Alon Seifan and his family. A reception will follow. Additional guest speakers include nutritionist and author Amy von Sydow Green as well as Dr. Richard Isaacson of Weill Cornell Medicine.

