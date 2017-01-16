menu

This Week in Food: Chili Cook-Off, Hot Chocolate Party, and Southern Dinner Series

This Week in Food: Shake Shack Run, A Square Meal, and Beer Trolley 3.0


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Week in Food: Chili Cook-Off, Hot Chocolate Party, and Southern Dinner Series

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
Dine like its 1836 at Root and Bone's historical southern cooking dinner seriesEXPAND
Dine like its 1836 at Root and Bone's historical southern cooking dinner series
Courtesy Root and Bone
A A

Chili Cook-Off for Charity
The Brooklyn Kitchen (100 Frost Street, Brooklyn)
Monday, 3 p.m.

The Brooklyn Kitchen is hosting a chili cook-off, with proceeds going to benefit the Greenpoint Reform Church Food Relief Program. For $5, guests can sample a variety of home made chilis, with amateur chefs invited to participate too. Score a ticket here.

Valhrona Hot Chocolate Festival Kickoff Party
Ladurée Soho (398 West Broadway)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Valrhona is hosting a kickoff party for its upcoming hot chocolate week (January 21 - February 5) where guests can get an early look at the unique hot chocolates that will be available. This year's participating bakeries include La Maison du Chocolate, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, and Dominique Ansel Kitchen. Tickets are $35 and include unlimited hot chocolate and bites; rsvp here.

Kreung Cambodian Food Pop Up
The Diamond (43 Franklin Street, Brooklyn)
Thursday, 6 p.m.

Chef Chakria Un is hosting a Cambodian food pop up featuring dishes like corn with coconut milk and birds eye chili, a peanut and shrimp tamale, and noodle stir fry. Drinks are available for purchase.

Roots of Southern Cooking Dinner Series
Root and Bone (200 East Third Street)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings

Root and Bone is hosting a series of three dinners beginning this Thursday that focus on historical Southern cooking. Dinners - $100 per person - will focus on a specific year and location with this week's dinner based on The Virginia Housewife  and The Unrivaled Cookbook and Housekeeper's Guide. The menu includes fried chicken and chicken pudding, rice waffles, and huckleberry pie. Additional dinners are scheduled for February 28 and March 29; rsvp here.

Talk and Tasting
Honeybrains (372 Lafayette Street)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Beginning this Thursday, Honeybrains will host one hour weekly presentations focused on food and wellness. This week's discussion will feature Honeybrains co-founder and neurologist Dr. Alon Seifan and his family. A reception will follow. Additional guest speakers include nutritionist and author Amy von Sydow Green as well as Dr. Richard Isaacson of Weill Cornell Medicine.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Brooklyn Kitchen
More Info
More Info

100 Frost St.
New York, NY 11211

718-389-2982

www.thebrooklynkitchen.com

miles
Root & Bone
More Info
More Info

200 E. 3rd St.
New York, NY 10009

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >