This Week in Food: Cookbook Launch Parties, Fall Deals, Kosher Food Talk

Wear orange on Thursdays and score a free soup Courtesy Nanoosh/Facebook

At the Night Market featuring Incensed by Ed Lin

The Museum of Chinese in America (215 Centre Street)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Feast on Taiwanese street food and get a book signed by Incensed author Ed Lin. Guests will also get to check out the Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Spicy: Stories of Chinese Food in America exhibition. Tickets ($36 for non-museum members) are all inclusive. Get yours here.

Book Launch: El Quinto Pino Cooks Cúrate

El Quinto Pino (401 West 24th Street)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Chef Katie Button of Asheville's Cúrate is celebrating the launch of her cookbook (which shares the name of her restaurant) with a tapas party at El Quinto Pino. Button will also sign copies of her book, which is included with admission (along with all food and drink throughout the evening). Reserve your spot ($65) here.

Cooking Class at La Gamelle

La Gamelle (241 Bowery)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

Fall has arrived! Chef Michael Burbella will teach a class on how to prepare two very autumnal dishes: roasted butternut squash soup and roasted chicken with vegetables. Afterwards, sip a glass of wine with your fellow students. Tickets ($65) also includes a half-priced meal for two at a later date. Reserve a ticket here.

Orange October Thursdays at Nanoosh

Thursdays

All Nanoosh Locations

Need to warm up in this chilly weather? Wear orange to any Nanoosh location on a Thursday and you'll get a free fall soup. This month's lineup includes tomato, Moroccan lentil, and a seasonal soup of the day. No purchase necessary.

Roger Horowitz, From Treyf to Safe: Kosher Certification in the U.S.

JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Avenue)

Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Led by the Culinary Historians of New York, this panel discussion examines the rise of kosher foods and the history of kosher certification in the U.S. Find out how kosher designation set an example for food safety regulations and labeling in the food industry. Before the discussion, snack on classic kosher foods. Reserve your ticket ($40) here.