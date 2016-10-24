This Week in Food: Drake Party, Chinese Cuisine Today, Chick'n Shack Pop-Up
Wonho Frank Lee
Drake-Themed Opening Party
Raw Material (121 Orchard Street)
Monday
Raw Material (formally Black Tree) is reopening with a Drake-themed menu in honor of chef Sandy Dee Hall's favorite rapper. In addition to Drake tunes playing throughout the party, there will also be dishes inspired by the rapper's lyrics including Alfredo chicken broth mazeman, a double quarter-pound burger, and burrata with wasabi roe. Complimentary glasses of Ruffino Prosecco and samples of Prosecco-infused ice cream will top off the celebration. Make your reservation through Resy.
Book Talk: Andrew Tarlow and Dinner at the Long Table
God's Love We Deliver (166 6th Avenue, 5th Floor)
Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Slow Food NYC is hosting restaurateur Andrew Tarlow for a discussion about his Brooklyn-based restaurants and their commitment to local and sustainable products. Tarlow will also be on hand to discuss his first cookbook, Dinner at the Long Table. Admission is free but attendees must register in advance here.
Chinese Cuisine Today: Fuchsia Dunlop, Ed Schoenfeld, & Jonathan Wu
Asian American Writers' Workshop (110-112 West 27th Street, 6th floor)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fuchsia Dunlop is celebrating the release of her new cookbook Land of Fish and Rice with a panel of special guests including RedFarm's Ed Schoenfeld. The book explores the cuisine of China's Jiangnan region. Reservations are free but a donation of $5 is suggested. Reserve your spot here.
Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack Pop-Up
Madison Square Park Shake (23rd and Madison)
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Los Angeles's Animal and Son of a Gun are teaming up with Shake Shack to bring a special sandwich to the original Madison Square Park location. The "Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack" sandwich — crispy chicken breast with spicy pickle slaw and aioli — will be available only on Friday.
