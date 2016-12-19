This Week in Food: Latke Festival, Hester Street Market Freebies, Hydroponics Class

EXPAND You may want to skip dinner tonight. Unlimited latkes are here! Great Performances

Eighth Annual Latke Festival

Brooklyn Museum (200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn)

Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grab specialty latkes (like jerk chicken or sweet potato with duck confit) at this unlimited tasting, where a $70 ticket also includes wine, beer, and cocktails. Prizes will be awarded for best latkes by celebrity judges, and there will also be a people's choice award. Reserve your ticket here.

More Goodie: A Pop-Up Thing at Thelma on Clinton

Thelma on Clinton (29 Clinton Street)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy live jazz, tasty bites, and delicious cocktails (thanks to bartenders from Estela and Dutch Kills) at this all-night affair. Shareable dishes include lard bread with pickle butter, chicken fried quail, and a foie gras po' boy among others. Guests can purchase tickets ($39 per person) here.

Wine Wednesday

Hester Street Holiday Market (South Street Seaport, 117 Beekman Street)

Wednesday, 5 p.m.

The Hester Holiday Market is offering free wine, cider, and snacks on Wednesday for shoppers; however, guests must make an advance reservation here.

Hydroponics Class

Institute of Culinary Education (225 Liberty Street)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Study the science of hydroponics and learn to grow herbs, fruits, and more at this hands-on class. Students of all experience levels and backgrounds can participate. Early bird tickets start at $65. Reserve your spot here.

