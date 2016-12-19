menu

This Week in Food: Latke Festival, Hester Street Market Freebies, Hydroponics Class

This Week in Food: Maker's Mark Holiday Tour, Batali Book Signing, Conversation With Michael Twitty


This Week in Food: Latke Festival, Hester Street Market Freebies, Hydroponics Class

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 1 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
You may want to skip dinner tonight. Unlimited latkes are here!
You may want to skip dinner tonight. Unlimited latkes are here!
Great Performances
A A

Eighth Annual Latke Festival
Brooklyn Museum (200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn)
Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grab specialty latkes (like jerk chicken or sweet potato with duck confit) at this unlimited tasting, where a $70 ticket also includes wine, beer, and cocktails. Prizes will be awarded for best latkes by celebrity judges, and there will also be a people's choice award. Reserve your ticket here.

More Goodie: A Pop-Up Thing at Thelma on Clinton
Thelma on Clinton (29 Clinton Street)
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy live jazz, tasty bites, and delicious cocktails (thanks to bartenders from Estela and Dutch Kills) at this all-night affair. Shareable dishes include lard bread with pickle butter, chicken fried quail, and a foie gras po' boy among others. Guests can purchase tickets ($39 per person) here.

Wine Wednesday
Hester Street Holiday Market (South Street Seaport, 117 Beekman Street)
Wednesday, 5 p.m.

The Hester Holiday Market is offering free wine, cider, and snacks on Wednesday for shoppers; however, guests must make an advance reservation here.

Hydroponics Class
Institute of Culinary Education (225 Liberty Street)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Study the science of hydroponics and learn to grow herbs, fruits, and more at this hands-on class. Students of all experience levels and backgrounds can participate. Early bird tickets start at $65. Reserve your spot here.

Billy Lyons
Billy Lyons is a weekly contributor to Village Voice dining section. His food-focused articles and videos have also been featured by Zagat and Thrillist. He's always to looking to find the intersection where food meets culture, and believes everyone should have their very own James Bond-style cocktail. Lyons holds a BA from the University of Richmond in Rhetoric and Communication Studies. He can be found on Instagram at @billyondollarman.
