This Week in Food: Maker's Mark Holiday Tour, Batali Book Signing, Conversation With Michael Twitty

A cornucopia of flavor. #MakeItDelicious A photo posted by Maker's Mark (@makersmark) on Nov 17, 2016 at 2:07pm PST

Maker's Mark Holiday Tour

Crosby between Spring & Broome; Vesey Street between West & North End Avenue; East 8th Street & Astor Place

Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maker's Mark will stop at three spots in New York City this week, offering complimentary brownies and biscuits from Butter & Scotch along with spiced cider. While the goodies are free, a suggested donation ($5 or more) is encouraged. Proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength, an organization which aims to end child hunger in America.

Taco and Tequila Tuesdays

El Toro Blanco (257 Sixth Avenue)

Tuesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

El Toro Blanco is now offering a tequila and taco tasting experience on Tuesdays. Each week, guest speakers from tequila companies will stop by the restaurant guide guests through the tasting process. Get a load of poached lobster with corn avocado tacos or try pork with roasted pineapple. Wash it all down with tequila — offered as a tasting flight, specialty cocktail, or by the glass.

How Immigrant Cooks Shape American Food

Brooklyn Historical Society (128 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Chefs Jonathan Wu (Fung Tu) and Mario Carbone (Carbone) will chat with food historian Sarah Lohman to talk about under-the-radar recipes that have shaped American cuisine. Reserve your $10 ticket here.

Mario Batali Book Signing

Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle (10 Columbus Circle)

Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mario Batali will be appearing live to sign copies of his most recent work, Big American Cookbook: 250 Favorite Recipes from Across the USA. A signed copy of each book is included in the price of a ticket; reserve them here.

Holiday Celebration

Gansevoort Market (353 West 14th Street)

Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gansevoort Market vendors are offering complimentary bites at this mid-week holiday celebration, with events throughout the evening like a graffiti art show and Christmas carolers. Guests are encouraged to donate toys.

An Evening with Michael Twitty

MOFAD Lab (62 Bayard Street, Brooklyn)

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Culinary historian and author Michael Twitty will lead a talk and tasting on the history of African-American food and its impact on food culture in the American south. Tickets are $32 for general admission. Reserve yours here.

