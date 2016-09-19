menu

This Week in Food: Oktoberfest, Milkshake Party, Guest Pitmaster at Pig Beach

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Billy Lyons
This isn't the boozy donut shake at David Burke Kitchen this week, but it's a Black Tap masterpiece nonetheless.
Black Tap
Saxon + Parole Oktoberfest Party
Saxon + Parole (316 Bowery)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Brad Farmerie's special menu which includes sausages, German potato salad, and pretzel rolls in addition to a traditional pig feast. Beer from Spaten-Franziskaner-Bräu include a special Oktoberfest/Märzen and Munich Helles lager. Pint glasses — including a book-shaped glass from Spaten — will be awarded to a few lucky guests. Dinner is $75 per person and includes beer. Guests can make a reservation through the restaurant's website.

Aldea's Lucky #7 Bar Menu
Aldea (31 West 17th Street)
Wednesday

In honor of Aldea's seventh anniversary, Chef George Mendes is serving up his "Seven Signature Bites" bar menu including a flight of the restaurant's classic dishes in small-plate form. Guests can order three bites for $21, five for $35, or all seven for $49.

Black Tap and David Burke Boozy Milkshake Party
David Burke Kitchen (23 Grand Street)
Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

David Burke Kitchen and Black Tap are throwing a party to show off their boozy donut shake. The sweet concoction will be a Breckinridge Bourbon caramel shake rimmed with brownie batter and cookie dough, and garnished with whipped cream, toffee bits, and a caramel-glazed toffee-nut donut. The party will also feature Black Tap’s all-American burger, cocktails,  grilled corn, lobster rolls, and baked East Coast oysters on the half shell with bone marrow butter. Tickets are $65. Reserve yours here.

Pig Beach's Final Guest Pitmaster Takeover
Pig Beach (480 Union Street, Brooklyn)
Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. until close

Pig Beach's final guest pitmaster will be Pat Martin of Nashville's Martin's BBQ. Known for cooking over a live fire, Martin will build a cinder block pit in the middle of the restaurant to cook the hog.

