This Week in Food: Oktoberfest, Milkshake Party, Guest Pitmaster at Pig Beach

This isn't the boozy donut shake at David Burke Kitchen this week, but it's a Black Tap masterpiece nonetheless. Black Tap

Saxon + Parole Oktoberfest Party

Saxon + Parole (316 Bowery)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Brad Farmerie's special menu which includes sausages, German potato salad, and pretzel rolls in addition to a traditional pig feast. Beer from Spaten-Franziskaner-Bräu include a special Oktoberfest/Märzen and Munich Helles lager. Pint glasses — including a book-shaped glass from Spaten — will be awarded to a few lucky guests. Dinner is $75 per person and includes beer. Guests can make a reservation through the restaurant's website.

Aldea's Lucky #7 Bar Menu

Aldea (31 West 17th Street)

Wednesday

In honor of Aldea's seventh anniversary, Chef George Mendes is serving up his "Seven Signature Bites" bar menu including a flight of the restaurant's classic dishes in small-plate form. Guests can order three bites for $21, five for $35, or all seven for $49.

Black Tap and David Burke Boozy Milkshake Party

David Burke Kitchen (23 Grand Street)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

David Burke Kitchen and Black Tap are throwing a party to show off their boozy donut shake. The sweet concoction will be a Breckinridge Bourbon caramel shake rimmed with brownie batter and cookie dough, and garnished with whipped cream, toffee bits, and a caramel-glazed toffee-nut donut. The party will also feature Black Tap’s all-American burger, cocktails, grilled corn, lobster rolls, and baked East Coast oysters on the half shell with bone marrow butter. Tickets are $65. Reserve yours here.

Pig Beach's Final Guest Pitmaster Takeover

Pig Beach (480 Union Street, Brooklyn)

Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. until close

Pig Beach's final guest pitmaster will be Pat Martin of Nashville's Martin's BBQ. Known for cooking over a live fire, Martin will build a cinder block pit in the middle of the restaurant to cook the hog.

