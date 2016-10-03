This Week in Food: Poole's Diner Takes Over Txikito, National Taco Day, and Korean Cuisine Spotlight

Take time out to appreciate tacos this Tuesday! The Daisy

Korean Feast Paired with Soju

miss KOREA BBQ (10 West 32nd Street)

Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Want to learn the ins and outs of running a restaurant? The owner of miss KOREA BBQ will lead a discussion — organized by Asian Women in Business — about what it takes to start a new restaurant concept. After the panel, guests will be treated to a multi-course traditional Korean meal paired with soju. Reserve your ticket ($95 for general admission) here.

A Taste of Poole's at Txikito

Txikito (240 Ninth Avenue)

Monday, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Chef Ashley Christensen of Raleigh's Poole's Downtown Diner will be joining Txikito for a Basque dinner inspired by Christensen's modern diner fare. Stop by for a four-course family-style dinner, a complimentary cocktail, and a copy of Christensen's book, Poole's: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner. Reserve your spot ($125 including tax and gratuity) here.

National Taco Day

Multiple locations

Tuesday

Restaurants across the city are celebrating National Taco Day with tacos galore. All day long, the Daisy will offer eight different types of tacos for $3 each. Tres Carnes is giving out 500 tacos starting at 5 p.m. Other eateries offering special National Taco Day menus include Tacuba and Bodega Negra. Finally, a couple brand new places to gorge on tacos include Gordo's Cantina in Long Island City and Guac Tacos and Tequila in the East Village.

Vivian Howard Book Signing

Williams-Sonoma (10 Columbus Circle)

Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Carolinian chef Vivian Howard will take over Williams-Sonoma, meeting fellow fans of modern Southern cuisine and signing copies of her latest book, Deep Run Roots. Get your ticket ($43.55) here.

Opening Reception: [MA:T] AS IT IS

Korean Cultural Center New York (460 Park Avenue, Sixth Floor)

Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mix food and art at the opening night party of [MA:T] AS IT IS, an exhibit that mixes the idea of taste, nature, and man-made objects. Explore topics like the consumption of food, styles of cooking and sharing foo, and the kinds of emotions revealed through dining experiences at the Korean Cultural Center through October 27. You can also apply for the chance to take part in a kimchi-making class (October 6 or 7) as part of the exhibit's many planned activities. Reserve your spot at the Korean Cultural center's web site.

