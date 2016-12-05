This Week in Food: Prohibition Repeal Day, Restaurants That Changed America, Raaka Party
Raise a glass... to Repeal Day!
Billy Lyons
Prohibition Repeal Day
Analogue (19 West 8th Street)
Monday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Toast the historic repeal of Prohibition with a menu of classic cocktails like Bee's Knees, Sidecars, and Sazeracs. In addition to live jazz performances, a full food and drink menu will be available.
Paul Freedman, Ten Restaurants That Changed America
The New York Society Library (53 East 79th Street)
Wednesday, 6:30 PM
Join Author Paul Freedman as he discusses his book Ten Restaurants That Changed America, which includes New York favorites like Delmonico's and Sylvia's. Admission starts at $10 and advanced registration is required. Reserve tickets here.
Food and the Chinese-American Journey: A Conversation with Anne Mendelson and Kian Lam Kho
Museum Of Chinese In America (215 Centre Street)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Author Anne Mendelson and food writer Kiam Lam Kho will lead a conversation on the origins and development of American-based Chinese food. Tickets ($40 for general admission) include admission to the museum's current exhibition and a reception which will feature dishes from Kho's book, including red cooked pork in steamed buns.
How NYC's Public Markets Drive Bakeries Forward
Essex Street Market (120 Essex Street)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.
Learn the real stories behind New York's beloved bakeries at this free talk and tasting that champions bread. Get an in depth look at food production and distribution, with a focus on the role public markets play in NYC's food system. Guest speakers include Gene Davidovich from Davidovich Bakery and a special guest from Eataly.
Holiday Chocolate Gift-Making Party
Raaka (64 Seabring Street, Brooklyn)
Friday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Enjoy kid friendly and "adult" hot chocolates courtesy of a Raaka Chocolate and Van Brunt Stillhouse before creating chocolate gifts for your friends and family. Guests will be able to pour, design, and wrap individual chocolate bars, bark, and other holiday-themed sweets.
