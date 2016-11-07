This Week in Food: Raw Wine Fair, Baita at Eataly, Shochu Tasting

EXPAND Eataly's rooftop pop-up Baita is now open Billy Lyons for the Village Voice

Raw Wine Fair

(99 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn)

Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Taste a selection of organic and biodynamic wines from over 100 national and international producers at this fair dedicated to educating guests on natural wines. Special guests who are scheduled to participate in panel discussions include staff members from Wildair and the Four Horsemen. Food will be available for purchase from eateries like Roberta's. Tickets are $50 in advance. Reserve yours here.

Baita Winter Pop-Up

Eataly (200 Fifth Avenue)

Monday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 12 p.m. Saturdays

Eataly's rooftop pop-up Baita is now open and filled to the brim with alpine fare and winter cocktails. In addition to warm raclette, this year's menu includes a polenta bar and the chance to dine on roasted calf leg inside of a log cabin.

Land of Fish and Rice Recipe Discussion

MOFAD Lab (62 Bayard Street)

Monday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Explore China's Jiangnan region with host Fuchsia Dunlop, who will share recipes from her cookbook Land of Fish and Rice: Culinary Recipes from the Heart of China. A reception and book signing will take place immediately following the discussion. Tickets ($32) includes entrance to MOFAD's exhibit, Chow: Making the Chinese American Restaurant. Reserve yours here.

Distilled, Not Brewed: Discovering Shochu

Japan Society (333 East 47 Street)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Sample 22 varieties of shochu distilled from ingredients like barley, sweet potatoes, rice, and brown sugar. A Japanese spirits expert will be on hand to discuss the drink, including its use in religious ceremonies. The talk will also feature a short musical performance. Reserve your ticket ($39) here.

Masaharu Morimoto: Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking

92 Street Y (1395 Lexington Avenue)

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Masaharu Morimoto and Kate Krader will discuss the best way to make traditional Japanese dishes at home, with the chef sharing recipes from his latest cookbook. Afterward the event, guests can stick around to get a signed copy of Chef Morimoto's book. Tickets are $32 for general admission. Reserve yours here.