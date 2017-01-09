This Week in Food: Shake Shack Run, A Square Meal, and Beer Trolley 3.0

Explore the breweries of the Bronx by trolley this week! Gun Hill Brewing Company/Facebook

Becoming a Food Entrepreneur

Brooklyn FoodWorks (630 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Terry Frishman of culinary consultancy firm Culinest is leading a class on ways to help create your own food start up. The class will cover everything from legal requirements to production and sales. Reservations are $40; secure a spot here.

Run and Drink

Shake Shack (1 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Shake Shack's DUMBO location is offering free community runs on the second Tuesday of every month, with runners of all ages invited to grab a free drink at that Shake Shack location afterwards.

A Square Meal in 1930's America

NYU Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health (411 Lafayette St., 5th Fl.)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Examine the cuisine of the Great Depression and sample recipes from the era at this talk and tasting from the Culinary Historians of New York. Reservations are $40 for general admission; rsvp here.

The Food Funny

QED (27-16 23rd Avenue, Queens)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy and cooking mix at this live show which features select chefs performing stand up comedy while comedians try their hands at making a few dishes. Tickets are $7 and can be reserved here.

Beer Trolley 3.0

Gun Hill Tavern (780 E 133rd Street, Bronx)

Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beer industry veterans Chris Cuzme and Kelly Taylor are touring four Bronx based breweries in a trolley and inviting guests to hop aboard. The tour includes drinks on the trolley, a bottle share, and two half pours of beer or a pint at each brewery; food is available for cash purchase at select stops. Tickets are $40 and include drinks; rsvp here.

