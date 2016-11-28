This Week in Food: St. Hubertus Dinner, Movember Meatballs, Oyster Shucking Class

EXPAND Meatballs and mustaches anyone? Courtesy Refinery Hotel

St. Hubertus Dinner

Prime Meats (465 Court Street, Brooklyn)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prime Meats is celebrating the patron saint of hunters with a menu dedicated to wild game. Offerings include pheasant, boar, and Scottish roe deer, with wine and cider pairings available. Reservations are $110 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Movember Ball

Refinery Rooftop (63 West 38th Street)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Refinery Rooftop is hosting a meatball competition with NYC chefs, including Harold Moore of Harold's Meat and Three. The contest will be judged by the Meatball Shop's Daniel Holzman and special guest judge Dominic Chianese (of The Sopranos). Admission includes unlimited tastings and an open bar. Reserve your $60 ticket here.

An Evening of Learning and Climbing

Brooklyn Boulders Queensbridge (23-10 41st Avenue, Queens)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clif Bar's director of environmental stewardship will lead a discussion on the company's path toward sustainability. Afterward, guests can scale the walls at Brooklyn Boulders, too. Tickets ($10) include craft beer, bites, and an optional climbing pass. Secure yours here.

Anniversary Party

Treadwell Park (1125 First Avenue)

Thursday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Upper East Side beer hall Treadwell Park is hosting a one-year anniversary party featuring complimentary beer tastings and new rare beer offerings. The party will also include prize giveaways and snacks (think smoked-pork nachos).

Oyster Shucking Class

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. LIC Market (5-43 48th Avenue, Queens)

Thursday, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co. is offering a hands-on oyster shucking class. The class ($45 per person) includes drinks from Bluepoint Brewing Co. as well as light bites. Reserve your spot here.