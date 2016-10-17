This Week in Food: Tiki Monday, Slurpfest, Food Film Festival

Can you eat a bowl of ramen in 13 minutes or less? Courtesy Luckyrice via Facebook

Tiki Monday: Autumnal Equinox

Pouring Ribbons (225 Avenue B)

Monday, 6 p.m to 2 a.m.

Grab a Mai Tai, a Painkiller, or another tiki-inspired cocktail to celebrate the return of warm weather to NYC. Tiki themed outfits are encouraged and admission is free.

How to Drink Like a Billionaire: Talk & Tasting

92 Street Y (1395 Lexington Avenue)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Wine expert Mark Oldman will teach new oenophiles how to navigate the world of wine without breaking the bank. Guests will learn how to purchase value wines and how to ace picking the right wine at a restaurant. The discussion includes a wine tasting. Reserve your ticket ($35) at the 92 Street Y web site.

The Food Film Festival

Multiple locations

Thursday through Saturday

Watch movies about food and then taste those onscreen delights at this celebration of the cinematic and culinary arts. The four-day festival includes films about the food porn phenomenon, the cuisine of Louisiana, and how to eat your way through Japan. Tickets start at $75. Get yours here.

Slurpfest

Astor Center (399 Lafayette Street)

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. seating

Try four different regional ramens and slurp the night away at this seated tasting, where guests will have 13 minutes to devour each unique bowl of noodles. Tickets are $100. Reserve your spot here.