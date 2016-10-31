menu

This Week in Food: Trick or Treat Crawl, Day of the Dead Parties, Goat Butchering Class

This Week in Food: Trick or Treat Crawl, Day of the Dead Parties, Goat Butchering Class

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 3 p.m.
By Billy Lyons
Feel alive with food at a Day of the Dead party!
Feel alive with food at a Day of the Dead party!
Courtesy Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
A A

East Midtown Trick-or-Treat Crawl
Tramway Plaza (Second Avenue between 59th and 60th Street)
Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families with children age 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat through to nearly 80 Midtown businesses. The event includes a free trick-or-treat bag and a map to find activities including face painting, a themed photo booth, and plenty of complimentary candy.

Farmageddon Screening
International Culinary Center (462 Broadway)
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Watch a screening of Farmageddon and stay for a Q&A session with the film's producer and special guest Joshua Brau, the program manager for Food With Integrity at Chipotle Mexican Grill. The film explores farms in small communities and the challenges they have faced. Guests can register in advance here.

Day of the Dead Parties
All Tacuba and Toloache Locations
Monday through Wednesday

Chef Julian Medina — of Tacuba Cantina Mexicana and Toloache — is offering a special food and drink menu at all of his restaurant locations. Menu items include a margarita for two made with pumpkin puree and agave, as well as tamales and steamed lamb shank in banana leaves.

Goat Tasting and Butchering Demonstration
Jimmy's No. 43 (43 East Seventh Street)
Friday, 6 p.m.

James Beard-winning author Adam Danforth will lead a discussion and demonstration on the benefits of butchering and eating older animals, which will be followed by a blind tasting for all participating students. Topics will range from how an animal's age impacts taste and texture as well as how timing can make a difference farmers' profits. There will also be a demonstration on how to identify and butcher each part of the goat. Tickets are $50 per person. Reserve yours here.

Night Market Loft Party
52 Mercer Street
Friday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Asian Mentoring Committee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City is hosting an open bar with unlimited food — including bites from Wowfulls, Ben's Deli, and more. Tickets are $65 for general admission. Reserve yours here.

