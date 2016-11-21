This Week in Food: Winter Burger Pop-Up, Thanksgiving Meals, Holiday Pop-Up Bars
|
The return of holiday themed bars begins this week!
Courtesy Noah Fecks
Pig Beach Burger Pop-Up
Pig Beach (460 Union Street, Brooklyn)
Monday through Sunday
Pig Beach's burger-focused pop-up, Pig Beach Burger, is now open for the winter season. The menu boasts burgers and smoked meat sandwiches (like pastrami on rye and pulled pork). There's also a meatball hero and a barbecued pork chimichanga. The indoor pop-up will also feature a full bar with specialty cocktails.
Joe Germanotta Cookbook Signing
Barnes & Noble (2289 Broadway)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Restaurateur Joe Germanotta will be signing copies of his first cookbook — Joanne Trattoria Cookbook — at Barnes & Noble. The book focuses on classic Italian-American recipes (along with things like Nutella lasagna) and also includes family photos. Does the Germanotta name sound familiar? Hint: He's Lady Gaga's father. Guests can register in advance for a guaranteed seat here.
Thanksgiving Day Dinners and Deals
Multiple Locations
Thursday
Many New York City restaurants are offering Thanksgiving day meals for those looking to dine out this year. From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saxon + Parole is offering a Thanksgiving feast for $95 per person ($45 for children) which includes options like grilled branzino or New York strip steak along with sides served family-style. For those looking for a three-course Thanskgiving Day deal, both locations of Tikka Indian Grill (in Kew Gardens and Williamsburg) are serving an Indian-inspired Thanksgiving meal for $16.95. Finally for dessert, Morgenstern's has collaborated with Mario Batali for a selection of pies, which will be available for in-store purchase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pie flavors include Mississippi mud pie and butterscotch pie with sweet dough.
Miracle on Ninth Street/Sippin Santa's Surf Shack Holiday Pop-Up Bars
Mace (649 East 9th Street)/Boilermaker (13 First Avenue)
Friday through December 24
Holiday-themed pop-up bars Miracle on Ninth Street and Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack are coming back to New York this weekend for a month-long residency. Miracle on Ninth's cocktail menu returns this year with Christmas-inspired spins on the Cosmopolitan and other classic offerings. Meanwhile, fans of tiki drinks can find a variety of spicy concoctions at Sippin' Santa's. Seating at both bars are available on a first come, first served basis.
