Your Guide to Thanksgiving Feasts in NYC

EXPAND Work up an appetite during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade... and then take it easy for dinner. Zachary D. Roberts for the Village Voice

Thanksgiving can be hard. You spend all day cooking (possibly with a hangover, and likely in an apartment that’s barely big enough to fit a turkey), then doing dishes in a food coma... and that’s if you’re not traveling. Don’t even start thinking about how awkward it’ll be sharing a table with those extended family members who voted for Trump, either. Why not let someone else deal with the hassle? Choose from one of these five New York City restaurants this Thursday and the only prep you’ll need to worry about is a reservation. Then kick back, relax, and deal with all the perks of Thanksgiving — like the leftovers.

For the diner who wants a homestyle meal (and a good cause)

Bubby’s

120 Hudson Street and 73 Gansevoort Street

bubbys.com

Thanksgiving is supposed to be all about, well, giving thanks, but that often comes at the expense of recognizing those who are less fortunate. Bubby’s two locations in Tribeca and West Village have a solution for that this year. They’ll be giving 25 percent of the day’s proceeds to help the homeless, via the New York City Rescue Mission. (With dinners going for $75 per adult and $55 per child, that means plenty of giving.) Bubby's will serve classic Thanksgiving comfort food, with turkey or glazed ham, candied sweet potatoes, and buttermilk biscuits. Oh, and pies. All the pies you could want, from apple to pumpkin. (If you're feasting at home, you can also pick up a pie for the big day.)

For the diner who wants to call the shots

Craft

43 East 19th Street

craftrestaurant.com

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio may normally play the judge on Bravo’s Top Chef, but when it comes to Thanksgiving at his famed Flatiron restaurant, it’s the customers who get to make the tough decisions. That’s because Craft is offering a lot of options, and it goes beyond just turkey (which will be roasted and free range, by the way). You can opt out of the traditional Thanksgiving approach and go for spiced venison strip loin or even sea bass, all served family-style. Then there’s the sides, like wagyu carpaccio, fennel stuffing and — you guessed it — a choice of desserts, including sugar-and-spice doughnuts.

Wash down your Thanksgiving meal with this spiked oolong tea. RedFarm

For the diner who wants a break with tradition

RedFarm

529 Hudson Street

redfarmnyc.com

Sometimes there’s just no reason to mess with a simple formula: Thanksgiving dinner is all about the turkey, and RedFarm knows it. They just happen to add their own Eastern twist, thanks to chef Joe Ng’s Peking turkey. Couple that with some of the restaurant’s signature sides, like dim sum or dumplings, and you have a holiday meal that’ll be familiar — and fun. You can saddle up at the huge group table or, if you plan ahead, order a to-go special (with turkey, sweet potatoes, and pancakes). After all, just because you’re eating out doesn’t mean you have to be social.

For the diner who wants to spice things up

Indian Accent

123 West 56th Street

indianaccent.com/newyork

Then again, why not get really adventurous? You can still have your Thanksgiving turkey without having to play it safe with your palate. Buzzy new Midtown restaurant Indian Accent starts with the turkey and throws out the rest of the playbook from there. The prix fixe menu offers up paneer-stuffed turkey as well as tandoori turkey with cranberry and sage butter kulcha, and pairs them with sides like cumin-maple potatoes, rutabaga with kashmiri korma, and sweet potato chaat.

EXPAND Check out more photos from Glasserie Bradley Hawks for the Village Voice

For the diner who doesn’t want anything to do with turkey

Glasserie

95 Commercial Street, Brooklyn

glasserienyc.com

Who cares what holiday it is? Sometimes you just want to say to hell with it and do what any carnivorous American would do: eat meat. But why not try something other than that boring old bird? Glasserie has people like you in mind because they’re not even offering turkey. Instead, they’re going all-in with grilled rabbit. Their special don’t-call-it-Turkey-Day meal also comes with a cheese flatbread starter, an “autumn mezze” cornucopia, and a stew of stuffed parsnips and squash. Glasserie is also offering a vegetarian option, served family-style, if you want to do away with meat altogether.

